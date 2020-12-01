In address to EU-ASEAN meeting, ForMin Aurescu underlines importance of enhanced co-operation in order to effectively address the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic



In address to EU-ASEAN meeting, ForMin Aurescu underlines importance of enhanced co-operation in order to effectively address the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated on Tuesday in the 23rd ministerial meeting of the member states of the European Union and of the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), underscoring in his remarks the importance of co-operation between the EU (...)