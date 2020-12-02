Ford plant in Romania among candidates for producing the group’s first compact e-vehicle

Ford plant in Romania among candidates for producing the group’s first compact e-vehicle. The Ford plant in Craiova, southern Romania, is among the factories the group considers for making its first compact electric vehicle. Craiova competes against the factories in Koln and Saarlouis (Germany) for this project. Local media in Koln has already reported that the local plant there (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]