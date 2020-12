Romanian industrial group Teraplast pays 9M dividends before Christmas

Romanian industrial group Teraplast pays 9M dividends before Christmas. The shareholders of the Romanian manufacturer of construction materials TeraPlast (TRP), listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, approved the distribution of dividends worth RON 45.3 million (EUR 9.3 mln) from the profit made in the first nine months of the year. According to calculations (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]