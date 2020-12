Immofinanz sells 3ha of the IUS industrial platform in Brasov

Immofinanz sells 3ha of the IUS industrial platform in Brasov. Austrian investment fund Immofinanz has sold another 3-hectare plot of the former IUS industrial platform in Brasov, central Romania, to a real estate developer. The price is estimated at around EUR 7 million, according to Economica.net. Last year, Immofinanz sold another 1.2-ha plot of land (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]