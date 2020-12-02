 
December 2, 2020

RO brokerage house lays out dividend expectations for OMV Petrom in 2021
RO brokerage house lays out dividend expectations for OMV Petrom in 2021.

BRK Financial Group, one of the top 10 brokerage firms on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, estimates that oil and gas group OMV Petrom (SNP), the biggest listed company in Romania by market capitalization, could offer its investors a 10% dividend yield in 2021. BRK has evaluated three scenarios (...)

Record of deaths associated with the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, in Romania In Romania, in the last 24 hours, 7.661 new cases of Covid have been confirmed, 211 deaths, and 1.252 people are hospitalized in intensive care units.

ForMin Aurescu highlighted in NATO meeting the strategic importance of the Black Sea for the Euro-Atlantic security The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Wednesday, on the last day of the NATO meeting of foreign ministers, in two working sessions attended by a series of Alliance partners, in which context he highlighted the strategic importance of the Black Sea for the Euro-Atlantic security (...)

GCS: 211 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 11,876 As many as 211 people - 125 men and 86 women - infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 11,876, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Thursday. The GCS states that one death was recorded in the age category 0 to 9 (...)

eMAG Invests RON3M In Program Supporting Offline Retailers To Digitalize Their Business eMAG, the leading online retailer in Romania, is launching a program aimed at supporting retailers on the offline segment to digitalize their business.

ParliamentaryElections2020/INTERVIEW/Kelemen Hunor: UDMR supports political government, we had technocratic gov't and it was disastrous The chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, stated, in an interview granted to AGERPRES, that he supports categorically a political government, because the technocratic one was "disastrous", mentioning that he would like a center-right executive. (...)

Romania's defense council to discuss Covid-19 vaccination strategy The country's defense council CSAT is set to meet today, December 3, to discuss the Covid-19 vaccination strategy. The Government passed the decision concerning the Covid-19 vaccination strategy last week, on November 27. The strategy was drafted by a national committee tasked with (...)

Iohannis: Judicial system expects active role from CSM, constructive, mature approach, partisanship-free The judicial system expects from the Supreme Council of Magistracy (CSM) an active role, a constructive and mature approach, free of partisanship in terms of the most "burning" themes in the field, on Thursday said president Klaus Iohannis, at the stocktaking report annual meeting of (...)

 


