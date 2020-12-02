VIG enters Romanian private pension market by taking over Aegon in regional deal

VIG enters Romanian private pension market by taking over Aegon in regional deal. Austrian group Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), active on the Romanian insurance market through Omanisig, Asirom, and BCR Asigurari de Viata, has signed an agreement to buy Dutch insurer Aegon's subsidiaries in Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Turkey. The deal covers the insurance companies, private (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]