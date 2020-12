Former head of RO property restitution body gets 75-month jail sentence

Former head of RO property restitution body gets 75-month jail sentence. Crinuta Dumitrean, the former head of Romania's property restitution body ANRP - the institution in charge of compensating the people whose properties had been confiscated by the communist regime, was sentenced to 75 months in jail. She was found guilty for having asked and accepted a EUR (...)