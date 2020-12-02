ParliamentaryElection2020/ PSD leader takes issue with PM Orban's 'no-reshuffle' stance

ParliamentaryElection2020/ PSD leader takes issue with PM Orban's 'no-reshuffle' stance. National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday that one of the reasons for his criticism of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban is that he has done no Cabinet reshuffle since November last year. "One of the things I am taking issue with Orban now is that he lacks the ability to make the difference between November last year, when he came with the first government - although his second ruling line-up was actually the same - and the challenges that came after March with this pandemic, his inability to change according to the Romanians' needs and priorities. You simply cannot carry on with no reshuffle, with the same people who kept us locked up in our homes for 60 days; 60 days on, the hospitals are still unprepared, we keep the schools closed for 6 months, open them because we have local elections and then we close them again. There is no prevention, there is no vision, more than that, we have moved away from everything that is happening in Europe, from the decisions that are taken in Europe, where, for example, schools remained open; schools stayed open even during wartime, no one has allowed himself to do this until now," Ciolacu told the Adevarul Live webcast. He added that PSD supports the opening of schools with rapid tests for teachers and support staff and a partnership with local authorities for ensuring special public transport for children. "When you are incapable, shutting everything down is the easiest avenue, going to extremes instead of looking for solutions. Why did the markets close? If they closed them, didn't this overcrowd the supermarkets? (...) It's a matter of logic, they should have asked the mayors to create more flying markets, to spread the people so that they don't catch the virus," Ciolacu said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]