ParliamentaryElection2020/ Over 39,000 Romanians in diaspora to vote by mail; Thursday - envelope receipt deadline. Thursday is the deadline by which the envelopes with the vote of Romanians abroad must reach the vote-by-mail Electoral Bureau, the diplomatic mission or the consular office, and those to arrive after this date will be considered void. A number of 39,244 Romanians settled in over 100 countries opted to vote by mail in the December 6 parliamentary elections. Most requests for voting by mail came from Romanians in the United Kingdom - 9,226, Germany - 5,773, Italy - 3,378, Spain - 3,338, France - 2,769. Over 1,000 were submitted by Romanians from Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, the USA, Ireland. A number of 737,828 Romanian citizens with the right to vote domiciled abroad (including those who will turn 18 on December 6) are registered in the Electoral Register, according to an information from the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) of September 18. As many as 71,016 ballot papers were printed - 35,508 for the Senate and 35,508 for the Chamber of Deputies for the exercise of the right to vote by mail in the parliamentary elections of December 6. According to the legislation in force, the outer envelope containing the ballot papers and the voter certificate must reach the vote-by-mail Electoral Bureau, the diplomatic mission or the consular office, as the case may be, by December 3. Voters must make sure that they send the outer envelope with the vote well in advance so that it arrives in Romania or at the headquarters of the diplomatic mission no later than December 3 (24:00 hrs, local time). Envelopes received after this deadline will be canceled without being opened and the votes will not be taken into account. The period for registering as a voter by mail expired on October 22.AGERPRES(RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]