President Iohannis: Number of COVID-19 cases dropped significantly, agri-food markets to reopen this weekend

President Iohannis: Number of COVID-19 cases dropped significantly, agri-food markets to reopen this weekend. President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Wednesday, in eastern Bacau, that the number of new SARS-CoV-2 infection cases dropped significantly in the recent period and announced that at the end of this week the agrifood markets will be reopened. “I was able to note that in the last week the number... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]