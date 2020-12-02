Romania sees almost 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, high positivity rate

Romania sees almost 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, high positivity rate. Romania reported 4,916 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, out of 15,701 tests, according to the official daily report released on Wednesday, December 2. This represents a share of positive tests of 31.3%. In total, more than 484,500 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Romania since (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]