Romania: Another record in intensive care:1.260 patients / 4.916 new Covid cases and 135 deaths

In Romania, in the last 24 hours, 4.916 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, 135 deaths, and 1.260 people were hospitalized in intensive care units. Seven deceased patients had no comorbidities. [Read the article in Mediafax]