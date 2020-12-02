 
Romaniapress.com

December 2, 2020

Privately-run companies called to get involved as institute can only turn out 1,000 bottles of OROSTIM HV
Dec 2, 2020

Privately-run companies called to get involved as institute can only turn out 1,000 bottles of OROSTIM HV.

The Defence Ministry (MApN) on Wednesday announced that the Cantacuzino Institute released on Wednesday only 942 bottles of the dietary supplement OROSTIM-HV, which strengthens the body's immunity to respiratory infections, but production can be increased if privately-owned companies get involved. Dozens of people queued up in the early hours of Wednesday before the Cantacuzino Institute to buy the new dietary supplement OROSTIM-HV, the first product launched on the market after the takeover of the institute by MApN. According to a MApN press statement, the OROSTIM-HV product is the outcome of a research project carried out by the Cantacuzino Institute this year, at the end of which the Institute started the micro-manufacturing process, with its own experimental capacities. The product was released on Wednesday on the market, with the first batch of 942 bottles of OROSTIM HV obtained through the micro-manufacturing process of the research institution up for sale. MApN says the most the Cantacuzino National Institute for Military Medicine Research and Development can provide with the existing micro-manufacturing capacities is currently 1,000 bottles put up for sale in a range of 10 to 14 days. This pace is conditioned both by a limited production capacity, and especially by quality control that is carried out strictly for each batch produced. By optimising the micro-manufacturing flow, the institute aims to double the output going forward. The mass production of the OROSTIM HV immunomodulator can be outsourced to specialist business operators that have industrial level manufacturing facilities. Given the circumstances, the institute has voiced full readiness to start discussions with producers interested in carrying out the know-how transfer so that OROSTIM HV can be released to the market in sufficient quantities. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Record of deaths associated with the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, in Romania In Romania, in the last 24 hours, 7.661 new cases of Covid have been confirmed, 211 deaths, and 1.252 people are hospitalized in intensive care units.

Judge Bogdan Mateescu - new chair of CSM, prosecutor Florin Deac - deputy chair. Iohannis: Judicial system expects active role from CSM Judge Bogdan Mateescu was elected, on Thursday, as the chair of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), and prosecutor Florin Deac was elected as deputy chair of the CSM. The plenum of the CSM gathered on Thursday to elect the new leadership for 2021 – chair and deputy chair. Bogdan... The (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 7,661 for 32,120 tests performed in past 24 hours As many as 7,661 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following 32,120 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday. These are cases of patients that (...)

Holde Agri Invest reports turnover of 26 million lei and the net profit of 1.5 million lei in the first nine months of 2020 Holde Agri Invest SA, a Romanian agricultural company operating farmland, reports consolidated turnover of 26 million lei and a net profit of 1.5 million lei in the first nine months of 2020. For full year 2020, the management estimates consolidated turnover to between 40-45 million lei and (...)

RTPR advises founders on Te-Rox Prod sale. RTPR announced 7 M&A deals in the last month. RTPR has assisted the shareholders of Te-Rox Prod, a Romanian company and a leading European producer of covers and harness systems for child safety seats in relation to the sale of the business to the Swedish group Holmbergs. Holmbergs is a global market leader in the growing niche markets (...)

Abris buys Polish healthcare business Scanmed Abris Capital Partners, the leading private equity investor in Central Europe, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Scanmed, a Poland-based healthcare network operator, from Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is (...)

eVote holds the first fully electronic General Shareholders Meeting in Romania eVote, an online platform that allows companies listed on a stock exchange to organize digital General Shareholders Meeting (GSM), announces it has successfully managed a fully-electronic GSM for Bittnet Group, an IT company quoted on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The GSM of (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |