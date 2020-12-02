President Iohannis: Number of COVID-19 cases dropped significantly, starting with weekend markets to reopen

President Iohannis: Number of COVID-19 cases dropped significantly, starting with weekend markets to reopen. President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Wednesday, in eastern Bacau, that the number of new SARS-CoV-2 infection cases dropped significantly in the recent period and announced that at the end of this week the agrifood markets will be reopened. "I was able to note that in the last week the number of persons newly infected each day has dropped significantly. It's true that in the holiday period maybe there has been less testing, although the decrease is clear. Because this also sees various political interpreters, this decrease can be noted all throughout Europe. So, not only we took the just, correct measures, but others too and this decrease is not an accident, it's not data being mishandled, but it's a reality in Europe and, fortunately, we are part of the countries that note a reduction. This being noted, I have discussed matters with the experts, with specialists and we decided that at the end of this week markets be reopened," said Iohannis, at the opening of the A7 motorway - Bacau ring road section. The event was also attended by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and Transport Minister, Lucian Bode.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]