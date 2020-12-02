Coronavirus/135 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 11,665

Coronavirus/135 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 11,665. As many as 135 people - 84 men and 51 women - infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 11,665, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday. The GCS states that two deaths were recorded in the age group 30-39 years, 3 deaths in the 40-49 age category, 9 in the age category 50-59 years, 31 in the 60-69 age category, 41 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 49 deaths in the over 80-year-old category. At the same time, according to the GCS, 123 of the deaths recorded are of some patients who had a medical history, seven of the deceased patients had no associated diseases, and no comorbidities have been reported for five deaths to date.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]