Romanian president says food markets will reopen at the end of the week
Dec 2, 2020
The indoor food markets will reopen at the end of this week, president Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday, December 2. The Romanian authorities decided to close the indoor food markets about a month ago. The measure was part of a new set of restrictions enforced across the country to stop (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]