Sweden’s Holmbergs Transfers Part Of Its Production In Hungary And Lithuania To Romania. Swedish safety group Holmbergs, which supplies safety systems for child safety seats, will be relocating a part of its production in Hungary and Lithuania To Romania, after having recently acquired Romanian company Te-Rox Prod. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]