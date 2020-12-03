Romania’s ruling party losses nearly 4pp in last monthly poll before elections

Romania's ruling party losses nearly 4pp in last monthly poll before elections. In a poll released just a few days before the parliamentary elections but carried during November 6-27, Romania's ruling party, the National Liberal Party (PNL), lost nearly four percentage points of the voters' support, plunging to 28.5% from 32.6% of the intended vote one month earlier.