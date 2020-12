Romania’s software industry to rise by 12.5% to EUR 8.2 bln in 2020

Romania’s software industry to rise by 12.5% to EUR 8.2 bln in 2020. Romania's software industry will grow by some 12.5% in 2020 to reach an aggregate turnover of approximately EUR 8.2 billion, according to a KeysFin analysis. The growth rate eased from 20% yoy in 2019, when the sector reached a turnover of 7.3 bln - 69% more than four years earlier, in 2015, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]