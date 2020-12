Swedish group relocates manufacturing facilities from Hungary and Lithuania to Romania

Swedish group relocates manufacturing facilities from Hungary and Lithuania to Romania. Swedish group Holmbergs, specialized in safety solutions for car passengers, will relocate part of its production from Hungary and Lithuania to Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported. The group recently acquired 100% of Romanian child car seat producer Te-Rox Prod, which operates an integrated (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]