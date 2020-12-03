Survey: 55% of Romanians believe parliamentary elections should have been postponed

Survey: 55% of Romanians believe parliamentary elections should have been postponed. A total of 55.4% of those answering an IMAS survey carried out for Europa FM believe that the parliamentary elections should have been postponed as the country is experiencing the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Still, 40.9% of the respondents believe it is a good thing that the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]