Romanian content aggregation platform Deepstash gets EUR 3 mln financingDeepstash, a Romanian startup launched last year with a platform that allows users to aggregate content from various sources (including social media), has received a EUR 3 million financing, Startupcafe.ro reported. Connect Ventures, GapMinder VC, and Cultivate Capital led the funding round. (...)
Romania's IT industry association targets 10% share in GDP by 2025The Romanian software industry association (ANIS) states that the local IT industry's objectives for Digital Romania in 2025 are for the IT&C sector to reach 10% of GDP, from about 6% currently. The association calls the authorities to further expand the fiscal facilities and open the (...)
Romanian SMEs can apply for investment grants of up to EUR 0.2 mlnThe call session for investment grants dedicated to Romanian SMEs started on December 3, at 10:00 AM. Eligible recipients can obtain state financing of between EUR 50,000 and EUR 200,000 for investment projects. The total budget allotted for investment grants amounts to EUR 350 million. (...)
Romanian FinMin Citu says budget revenues were robust in NovemberRomania recorded higher tax revenues in November this year compared to the same month of last year, finance minister Florin Citu commented on an optimistic note after the October retail sales figures indicated full recovery. Still, he did not mention a specific annual growth rate for tax (...)