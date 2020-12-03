Iohannis: Judicial system expects active role from CSM, constructive, mature approach, partisanship-free

Iohannis: Judicial system expects active role from CSM, constructive, mature approach, partisanship-free. The judicial system expects from the Supreme Council of Magistracy (CSM) an active role, a constructive and mature approach, free of partisanship in terms of the most "burning" themes in the field, on Thursday said president Klaus Iohannis, at the stocktaking report annual meeting of the CSM. "The judicial system expects an active role from the CSM, a constructive and mature approach, free of partisanship that builds a broad consensus in the judicial system on the most burning themes in Justice. How do we want Justice to look like in Romania in the coming years, what objectives do we aim to achieve in the short, medium and long term, how will this public service improve by reference to the citizen and its interaction with the courts and prosecutors' offices? The answers are with us, all those called to contribute to the development of Romania, each within the limits set out by the Fundamental Law. Good functioning of the CSM, a solid and honest relationship with the body of magistrates materialized through a constant dialogue with the system contributes both to strengthening the credibility of the CSM and to the construction of a vision of the development of Justice, but especially to the turning of this vision into reality. Independence, fairness and impartiality are essential landmarks of magistrates not only in relation to the litigants, but also with members of the whole society. But they're not enough. Institutional action, collaboration, assuming, leadership and perseverance are needed for the profound changes the judiciary needs," the president said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]