ParliamentaryElection2020/ Political leaders, Bucharest candidates, known names on electoral lists

ParliamentaryElection2020/ Political leaders, Bucharest candidates, known names on electoral lists. Noted names of the Romanian politics are opening the lists of candidates for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies of the Bucharest electoral constituency. Some have done politics and are returning to this year's elections, others are members of the current Parliament and want a new term as a senator or deputy. The Bucharest electoral constituency has 13 seats as a senator and 29 seats as an MP, according to the AEP (Permanent Electoral Authority). In the Capital City, the order on the ballots, established by the Bucharest Electoral Bureau (BEM) is as follows: 1. People's Movement Party (PMP) The PMP has submitted complete lists of candidates to both the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. In the Senate, the list is opened by former presidential adviser Cristian Diaconescu, followed by Dorel Onaca, and in Chamber of Deputies - in the first two places are the president of the formation, MEP Eugen Tomac, and Ioana Constantin, who ran for local office for mayor of Sector 1. 2. National Liberal Party (PNL) The PNL has submitted complete lists for Sunday parliamentary elections. In the Senate the list is opened by the current Minister of Finance, Florin Citu, followed by the president of the National Council of Rectors, Sorin Campeanu, and the Minister of Education, Monica Anisie. At the Chamber of Deputies, the first on the list of candidates is the president of the formation, the current Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, followed by the Minister of Labour, Violeta Alexandru. 3. Pro Romania Party Full lists submitted, for this election, by Pro Romania - 17 candidates for the Senate and 37 for the Chamber of Deputies. In the Senate the list is opened by former ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, and in the Chamber of Deputies by Pro Romania President, former Prime minister Victor Ponta, followed by Gabriela Podasca. 4. Social Democratic Party (PSD) Former Bucharest general mayor Gabriela Firea opens the list of candidates of the Social Democrats in the Senate. She is seconded by physician Adrian Streinu-Cercel and former mayor of District 6 Gabriel Mutu. At the Chamber of Deputies, the complete list of candidates submitted by the PSD is opened by physician Alexandru Rafila, Romania's representative to the World Health Organization. In second place is former mayor of District 1 Daniel Tudorache - self-suspended from the party after the DNA (Anti-corruption National Directorate) decided to investigate him under judicial control on the ground for complicity in influence peddling and money laundering, and in third place on the list validated by BEM is Diana Tusa. 5. USR PLUS Alliance The USR PLUS Alliance has 17 candidates for the Senate and 37 candidates for the Chamber of Deputies on the lists validated by BEM. In the Senate, the list is opened by Stefan Palarie from PLUS, followed by Silvia Dinica from USR, and in the Chamber of Deputies by Bucharest USR leader Claudiu Nasui, followed by MP Cristina Pruna. 6. Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) UDMR has 17 candidates for the Senate and 36 for the Chamber of Deputies on the lists of Bucharest. In the Senate, the list is opened by Zoltan Janos - physician, followed by Marton Illyes - priest, and in the Chamber of Deputies by Csaba Horvath - medical engineer, followed by Jozsef Bencze - computer scientist. Several non-parliamentary political formations enter the Sunday election race: 7. Maniu-Mihalache National Peasant Party 8. New Right Party (PND) 9. Romanian Nation Party (PNR) 10. Green Party (PV) PV comes before the voters of the Capital with 17 candidates for the Senate, the list being opened by Maria-Magdalena Nicula, and with 24 candidates for the Chamber of Deputies, the first on the list being Florin Calinescu. 11. The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) AUR has full lists of candidates in Sunday's elections. In the Senate the list is opened by journalist Claudiu Tarziu, and in the Chamber of Deputies by the leader of the formation, George Simion. 12. Social Democratic Workers' Party (PSDM) 13. Romanian Ecologist Party (PER) PER enters the legislative race with full lists in Bucharest, both in the Senate and in the Chamber of Deputies. In the Senate, the PER list is opened by former Social Democrat Serban Nicolae, and in the Chamber of Deputies - by former PSD deputy Liviu Plesoianu, followed by Danut Pop and Aurelian Pavelescu. 14. The Right Alternative Party (PAD) 15. Greater Romania Party (PRM) For the PRM, in Sunday's parliamentary elections, they will run from the first position of the lists Claudiu Tanasescu for the Senate and Teodor-Victor Iovici in the Chamber of Deputies. BEM has admitted complete lists in Bucharest for PRM - 17 candidates for the Senate and 37 for the Chamber of Deputies. 16. New Romania Party (PNR) 17. Humanist Power Party (Social-Liberal) (PPU-SL) In the case of PPU(SL) the District Electoral Office of the Municipality of Bucharest admitted 17 candidates for the Senate and 36 for the Chamber of Deputies. Ramona-Ioana Bruynseels, former candidate of the formation for the position of President of Romania in the 2019 elections, and in the Chamber of Deputies - Corneliu Dobritoiu, former Minister of Defense, is running from the first position in the Senate. 18. Romanian Socialist Party (PSR) Lists of candidates have also been approved for associations of national minorities, which form a separate parliamentary group in the Chamber of Deputies: 19. Macedonian Association of Romania 20. Union of Poles of Romania 21. Union of Ukrainians in Romania 22. Union of Armenians of Romania 23. Turkish Democratic Union of Romania 24. Roma Party Association "Pro-Europe" 25. Cultural Union of Ruthenians of Romania 26. Union of Serbs in Romania 27. Union of Croats of Romania 28. Hellenic Union of Romania 29. Democratic Union of Slovaks and Czechs in Romania 30. Bulgarian Union of Banat - Romania 31. Democratic Forum of Germans in Romania 32. Community of Russian Lipovans in Romania 33. Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania 34. Romanian Albanian League Association 35. Association of Italians in Romania - RO.AS.IT At the end of the ballot paper in Bucharest are independent candidates: 36. Ionela-Alina Geonea - candidate for a mandate as an MP 37. Nicolae Valeriu-Ciolan - candidate for a mandate as an MP 38. Daniela Serban - candidate for a mandate as an MP 39. Gabriel Oprea - candidate for a mandate as an MP 40. Aurel-Catalin Stochita - candidate for a mandate as an MP On Sunday, Romanians are expected to go to the polls to select deputies and senators for a four-year term.

