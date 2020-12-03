Arrivals in tourist accommodation units, 54.4 pct decrease in October

Arrivals in tourist accommodation units, 54.4 pct decrease in October. Arrivals recorded in the tourist accommodation units in October 2020 have totaled 493,100, a drop of 54.4 pct over those in October 2019, foreign tourists representing 5 pct, according to data from the National Institute for Statistics (INS) sent on Thursday to AGERPRES. In what regards the arrivals of foreign tourists in the tourist accommodation units, the highest share was held by those in Europe (85.8 pct of total foreign tourists), and of them 74.5 pct were from countries belonging to the European Union. The overnight stays in tourist accommodation units in October 2020 totaled 1.063 million, a drop of 54.8 ct over those in October 2019. Of the total number of overnight stays, in October 2020 the overnight stays of Romanian tourists in tourist accommodation units represented 94.5 pct while the overnight stays of foreign tourists represented 5.5 pct. In what regards the overnight stays of foreign tourists in tourist accommodation structures, the highest share was held by those in Europe (83.8 pct of the total number of foreign tourists, and of them 73.3 pct were from countries belonging to the European Union. Higher indexes of use of accommodation spaces in October 2020 were recorded in accommodation spaces on ships (29.6 pct), hotels (21.0 pct), tourist villas (14.2 pct), bed & breakfasts (13.2 pct), agro-tourist bed & breakfasts (12.3 pct) and hostels (12.1 pct). According to the INS data, the arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania, recorded at the border crossing points, stood in October 2020 at 351,000, a drop of 65.4 pct over the month of October 2019. Road and air were the ways to travel most used for foreign arrivals, representing 86.4 pct, and 10.3 pct of the total number of arrivals. The arrivals recorded in the tourist accommodation structures in the January 1 - October 31, 2020 period totaled 5.654 million, a drop of 51 pct over the same period of 2019. Of the total number of arrivals, in the January 1 - October 31, 2020 period, the arrivals of Romanian tourists in the tourist accommodation units represented 92.6 pct while foreign tourists represented 7.4 pct. In what regards the arrivals of foreign tourists in tourist accommodation units, the highest share was held by those in Europe (78.3 pct of the total number of foreign tourists), and of them 74.4 pct were from countries belonging to the European Union. According to the INS, the overnight stays in the tourist accommodation units in the January 1 - October 31, 2020 period totaled 13.139 million, a drop of 50 pct over those in the similar period of 2019. Higher indexes of use of accommodation spaces in the January 1 - October 31, 2020 period were recorded in bungalows (31 pct), accommodation spaces on ships (29.3 pct), hotels (29.1 pct), camping grounds (24.5 pct), tourist homes (23.9 pct), tourist villas (23.2 pct), tourist inns (19.6 pct) and agro-tourist bed & breakfasts (18.2 pct). By countries, most arrivals of foreign tourists received by tourist accommodation units came from Germany (52,900), Italy (37,100), Israel (28,600), France (27,500) and the United Kingdom (25,000).AGERPRES(RO - author: Mariana Nica, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

RO developer starts building apartments in one of Bucharest's most exclusive areas Romanian real estate developer One United Properties says it will develop “the most exclusive residential project” in Bucharest, located in a historic location near Kiseleff Park and Aviatorilor Boulevard. The residential complex will consist of three low height blocks. "One Modrogan is a (...)



New logistics projects delivered in Romania this year fully absorbed by market demand Real estate developers in Romania delivered industrial and logistics projects with a total area of ​​410,000 sqm in the first nine months, a volume almost wholly absorbed by market demand during this period, which stood at 392,000 sqm, according to JLL's Bucharest City Report Q3 2020. "The (...)



Portland Trust rents 4,000 sqm of J8 Office Park in Bucharest to service providers Real estate developer Portland Trust has leased 4,000 sqm on the ground floor of its J8 Office Park project in the office-dense Jiului area, in northwestern Bucharest, to Coffee Island, D&L Cuisine, supermarket chain Mega Image, and gym chain World Class. The office project has a total (...)



Romanian content aggregation platform Deepstash gets EUR 3 mln financing Deepstash, a Romanian startup launched last year with a platform that allows users to aggregate content from various sources (including social media), has received a EUR 3 million financing, Startupcafe.ro reported. Connect Ventures, GapMinder VC, and Cultivate Capital led the funding round. (...)



Romania's IT industry association targets 10% share in GDP by 2025 The Romanian software industry association (ANIS) states that the local IT industry's objectives for Digital Romania in 2025 are for the IT&C sector to reach 10% of GDP, from about 6% currently. The association calls the authorities to further expand the fiscal facilities and open the (...)



Romanian SMEs can apply for investment grants of up to EUR 0.2 mln The call session for investment grants dedicated to Romanian SMEs started on December 3, at 10:00 AM. Eligible recipients can obtain state financing of between EUR 50,000 and EUR 200,000 for investment projects. The total budget allotted for investment grants amounts to EUR 350 million. (...)



Romanian FinMin Citu says budget revenues were robust in November Romania recorded higher tax revenues in November this year compared to the same month of last year, finance minister Florin Citu commented on an optimistic note after the October retail sales figures indicated full recovery. Still, he did not mention a specific annual growth rate for tax (...)

