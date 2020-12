JLL: Industrial and Logistics Deliveries in Jan-Sept Matched Demand

JLL: Industrial and Logistics Deliveries in Jan-Sept Matched Demand. Developers delivered 410,000 square meters of industrial and logistical space in the first nine months of 2020, nearly fully absorbed by demand which stood at 392,000 sqm, JLL said in its Bucharest City Report Q3 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]