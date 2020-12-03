Judge Bogdan Mateescu – new chair of CSM, prosecutor Florin Deac – deputy chair. Iohannis: Judicial system expects active role from CSM

Judge Bogdan Mateescu – new chair of CSM, prosecutor Florin Deac – deputy chair. Iohannis: Judicial system expects active role from CSM. Judge Bogdan Mateescu was elected, on Thursday, as the chair of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), and prosecutor Florin Deac was elected as deputy chair of the CSM. The plenum of the CSM gathered on Thursday to elect the new leadership for 2021 – chair and deputy chair. Bogdan... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]