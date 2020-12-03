Holde Agri Invest reports turnover of 26 million lei and the net profit of 1.5 million lei in the first nine months of 2020



Holde Agri Invest SA, a Romanian agricultural company operating farmland, reports consolidated turnover of 26 million lei and a net profit of 1.5 million lei in the first nine months of 2020. For full year 2020, the management estimates consolidated turnover to between 40-45 million lei and (...)