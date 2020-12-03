RTPR advises founders on Te-Rox Prod sale. RTPR announced 7 M&A deals in the last month.

RTPR advises founders on Te-Rox Prod sale. RTPR announced 7 M&A deals in the last month.. RTPR has assisted the shareholders of Te-Rox Prod, a Romanian company and a leading European producer of covers and harness systems for child safety seats in relation to the sale of the business to the Swedish group Holmbergs. Holmbergs is a global market leader in the growing niche markets (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]