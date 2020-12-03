Mindshare Takes Over Media Planning And Buying Account Of OMV Petrom On Romanian Market

Mindshare Takes Over Media Planning And Buying Account Of OMV Petrom On Romanian Market. Media agency Mindshare has taken over the media planning and buying account of oil and gas company OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) on the Romanian market and it will be providing Petrom with consulting and medial strategy services for all media (TV, Online, Print, Radio, Out of Home (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]