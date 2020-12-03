Georges Durdilly, Airbus Head of Country Romania: “As for every industrial company, business viability is essential"

Georges Durdilly, Airbus Head of Country Romania: “As for every industrial company, business viability is essential". “As for every industrial company, business viability is essential. This explains the 16 helicopters order needed to move forward", affirms to HotNews.ro Georges Durdilly, Airbus Head of Country Romania, who remarks “it would also be an important message that Romania, as a host country, is the launching customer and has trust in a product that will be, after all, produced locally – made in Romania". [Read the article in HotNews]