Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 7,661 for 32,120 tests performed in past 24 hours

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 7,661 for 32,120 tests performed in past 24 hours. As many as 7,661 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following 32,120 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday. These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive. As of today there were 492,211 cases of novel coronavirus infection confirmed in Romania. A total of 381,001 people were declared cured. According to GCS, to date, 4,170,013 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 32,120 were performed in the last 24 hours, 20,420 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 11,700 on request. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]