ParliamentaryElections2020/ PM Orban: December 6 - a turning point; you must come to vote.

The PNL (National Liberal Party) leader, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, on Thursday, stated that the parliamentary elections represent a turning point and assured that the exercise of the ballot will be done in the safest conditions to protect health. "December 6 is a turning point, we have the chance for Romania to go in the right direction, we have the chance to succeed in giving Romania a responsible parliamentary majority and a government capable of implementing the National Development Plan. Romania's destiny lies in the hands of each of us, we have the power and we just have to use it. You need to think, all of you, how important it is to come to polls, to exercise your fundamental right to vote. I know that there were many who tried to scare you, telling you not to come to vote, but I guarantee that you will be able to exercise this fundamental right in the safest conditions to protect health. None of those who will come to the polls will have their health endangered, because we have taken strict protective measures, which we will apply, and anyone who exercises their right to vote will be protected from the risk of infection," Orban said in a statement at PNL headquarters. According to the PNL leader, the vote in Sunday's parliamentary elections represents "an investment in Romania's chance for development." "Every vote you will give to the PNL will mean a guarantee for Romania's course in the right direction, a guarantee for the achievement of an ambitious plan that really has the possibility to raise Romania. Dear Romanians, the December 6 elections are also about Romania and how Romania will look in the future, these are elections that will define Romania's path in the coming years, the elections of December 6 are also about common sense and about humanity and about solidarity and responsibility. The elections of December 6 are also about honesty, fairness, competence and ability to meet objectives. We have won the last three elections - for the European Parliament, presidential and local elections - parliamentary elections are instead the decisive elections in which all Romanians who trusted us, who trusted President Klaus Iohannis, and who believed in our ability to put Romania first must come to the polls and vote with those who have shown that they are able to develop Romania, to brings improvements in the life of each of the Romanians. Dear Romanians, on December 6, decide the future of Romania! On December 6, vote to ensure the development of Romania, and from December 7, I expect you to develop Romania together," said Ludovic Orban. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

