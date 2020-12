Blue Air To Launch Flights From Cluj-Napoca To London Heathrow, Amsterdam As Of March 2021

Blue Air To Launch Flights From Cluj-Napoca To London Heathrow, Amsterdam As Of March 2021. Romanian airline Blue Air on Thursday said it would launch flights from the “Avram Iancu” Cluj international airport to London Heathrow and Amsterdam starting March 1, 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]