New logistics projects delivered in Romania this year fully absorbed by market demand

New logistics projects delivered in Romania this year fully absorbed by market demand. Real estate developers in Romania delivered industrial and logistics projects with a total area of ​​410,000 sqm in the first nine months, a volume almost wholly absorbed by market demand during this period, which stood at 392,000 sqm, according to JLL's Bucharest City Report Q3 2020. "The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]