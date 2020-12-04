Portland Trust rents 4,000 sqm of J8 Office Park in Bucharest to service providers

Portland Trust rents 4,000 sqm of J8 Office Park in Bucharest to service providers. Real estate developer Portland Trust has leased 4,000 sqm on the ground floor of its J8 Office Park project in the office-dense Jiului area, in northwestern Bucharest, to Coffee Island, D&L Cuisine, supermarket chain Mega Image, and gym chain World Class. The office project has a total (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]