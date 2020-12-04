Romanian content aggregation platform Deepstash gets EUR 3 mln financing
Romanian content aggregation platform Deepstash gets EUR 3 mln financing.
Deepstash, a Romanian startup launched last year with a platform that allows users to aggregate content from various sources (including social media), has received a EUR 3 million financing, Startupcafe.ro reported. Connect Ventures, GapMinder VC, and Cultivate Capital led the funding round. (...)
