December 4, 2020

Romanian content aggregation platform Deepstash gets EUR 3 mln financing
Deepstash, a Romanian startup launched last year with a platform that allows users to aggregate content from various sources (including social media), has received a EUR 3 million financing, Startupcafe.ro reported. Connect Ventures, GapMinder VC, and Cultivate Capital led the funding round. (...)

