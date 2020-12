Romania’s IT industry association targets 10% share in GDP by 2025

Romania’s IT industry association targets 10% share in GDP by 2025. The Romanian software industry association (ANIS) states that the local IT industry's objectives for Digital Romania in 2025 are for the IT&C sector to reach 10% of GDP, from about 6% currently. The association calls the authorities to further expand the fiscal facilities and open the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]