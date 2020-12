Romanian SMEs can apply for investment grants of up to EUR 0.2 mln

Romanian SMEs can apply for investment grants of up to EUR 0.2 mln. The call session for investment grants dedicated to Romanian SMEs started on December 3, at 10:00 AM. Eligible recipients can obtain state financing of between EUR 50,000 and EUR 200,000 for investment projects. The total budget allotted for investment grants amounts to EUR 350 million. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]