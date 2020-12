Romania’s retail sales surpass pre-crisis peak in October

Romania’s retail sales surpass pre-crisis peak in October. Romania's retail sales volume index increased by 4.0% in October compared to the same month last year, driven up the non-food sales that fully offset the subdued fuel sales caused by lower mobility. The seasonally adjusted index rose for the first time (by 1.0%) above the pre-crisis sales peak (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]