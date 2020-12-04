Romanian PM allows Christmas mass in churches “as infection rate declines”
Dec 4, 2020
Romanian PM allows Christmas mass in churches “as infection rate declines”.
Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban continued president Klaus Iohannis' rhetoric about the decreasing number of coronavirus cases spotted recently and announced that Christmas masses would take place with no restrictions, other than those in force regarding social distancing. The number of (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]