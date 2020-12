Over 50 Romanian Plants Risk Losing Orders due to Problems of UK Fashion Brands

Over 50 Romanian Plants Risk Losing Orders due to Problems of UK Fashion Brands. Romania is one of the main European suppliers of the major British fashion brands Debenhams, Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Wallis, which have announced store closures or filed for insolvency in the past week.