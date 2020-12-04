ParlamentaryElection2020/AVANGARDE, CURS, Megatronic World Productions SRL, Ana Events & PR SRL to do the exit polling on Dec. 6

ParlamentaryElection2020/AVANGARDE, CURS, Megatronic World Productions SRL, Ana Events & PR SRL to do the exit polling on Dec. 6. Four institutes and companies received the Central Electoral Bureau's accreditation to conduct the exit polls for the general election this Sunday. The four entities tasked with doing the exit polling nationwide are the AVANGARDE Socio-Behavioral Studies Group, the CURS Center for Urban and Regional Sociology, SC Megatronic World Productions SRL and Ana Events & PR SRL. According to the Central Electoral Bureau, the survey operators have access, based on their accreditation, to the polling station premises and the 50-meter protection zone, without entering the polling station; they are required to not cause any disturbance to public peace and order and to not interfere in any way with the organization and unfolding of elections. The results of the exit polls for Sunday's election will be announced at 21:00, after the polls close. More than 18 million voters are expected to cast their ballot on Sunday to elect the new Parliament for the next four years. AGERPRES (RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]