Romania parliamentary elections 2020: What is at stake and what to expect? (comment).

Romania holds parliamentary elections on Sunday, December 6, 2020. Romanians living in the country and abroad are called to vote their representatives the Parliament for the next four years. There are 465 seats at stake, 136 in the Senate and 329 in the Chamber of Deputies. The number of (...)