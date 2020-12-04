President says COVID-19 vaccination will be voluntary, first vaccines to arrive in Romania early next year



The first batch of about 1 million COVID-19 vaccines will most likely arrive in Romania early next year, president Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, December 3, after visiting the first vaccination center in Romania, set up in northern Bucharest. He also said that the vaccination is "voluntary, (...)