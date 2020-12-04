 
PM Orban: Romania must join European strategy in railway sector
Romania must join the European strategy in the railway sector, this being for the last 30 years the 'Cinderella' of transport modes, said on Friday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, present at the signing of a contract to modernize the railway line Bucharest Nord - Jilava - Giurgiu Nord - Giurgiu Nord Borders. "Unfortunately, for 30 years, the railway was the 'Cinderella' of transport modes in Romania. Romania went in the opposite direction to the European Union in terms of the railway. The European Union, in its transport development strategy, considers rail transport as a priority transport for many reasons. (...) In recent years, massive investments have been made in Europe, rapid railway networks have been developed, railway sections have been modernised, transport development by rail has experienced unprecedented speed. Romania must join the European line, strategy in the railway sector and, for us, in the next four years, the railway will be a priority - investments in the modernisation of the railway infrastructure. It will also be a priority for us to make investments, including in terms of rolling stock by rail," Orban said. "I wanted to be present at this moment, I have been expecting for a very long time, I was Minister of Transport from 2007 to 2008, I tried to solve this shame for us, namely that of not having a bridge to cross the River Arges and, after I left, in 2008, for 12 years, unfortunately, almost nothing has been done. This contract, which includes the bridge over the Arges, the bridge at Gradistea, is extremely important. The Giurgiu -Bucharest railway is the oldest railway built in Romania. Of course there are older railways, but they were not built at the time on the territory that belonged to Romania. (...) For 15 years, this railway has been decommissioned because of this bridge at the Gradistea. Moreover, the Giurgiu-Bucharest railway is part of an extremely important transport corridor, which ensures the north-south link," explained the Premier. "Moreover, Romania is a gateway - entrance and exit to Europe. The modernisation of the railway infrastructure (...) is a zero priority in order to fructify this huge advantage. We intend to use all the financial resources in the coming years to be able to have an accelerated upgrading of the railway, so that we really have a competitive, efficient rail transport that represents an engine of economic development and, at the same time, a cost-effective transport variant for citizens who want to use the iron road," the Prime Minister asserted.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

