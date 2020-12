Romania’s coronavirus cases surpass 500,000

Romania's coronavirus cases surpass 500,000. The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed by tests in Romania surpassed the symbolic threshold of 500,000 on Friday, December 4. Romanian officials reported 8,062 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, out of 35,467 tests, according to the official daily report released on Friday.