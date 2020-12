Romania and Georgia selected as hosts of the 2023 Under-21 EURO

Romania and Georgia selected as hosts of the 2023 Under-21 EURO. Romania and Georgia will be the hosts of the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, the UEFA Executive Committee decided on Thursday, December 3. In Romania, Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest will be the tournament’s host cities in 2023. Meanwhile, in Georgia, the Under-21 EURO matches are planned (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]