December 4, 2020

Voters allowed to travel until after midnight on election day
 Amendments to the government decision on the state of alert put forth by the National Emergency Management Committee (CNSU) are to be approved today at a government meeting. "The CNSU decision has passed and there are two main measures: one regarding the reopening of markets provided a joint order is issued by the health minister the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) and the minister of public works regarding public health measures to be taken inside the market places, and the second measure is for the election day and comprise two instances. All voters will be allowed to travel between 05:00hrs in the morning on 6 December and 01:00hrs in the morning on 7 December. (...) For quarantined areas, a regulation will be issued that provides for these exceptions. We should add that those who are in isolation at home or in quarantine at home will have to request a mobile ballot box because they have been [COVID-91] contacts," top emergency management official with the Ministry of Interior Raed Arafat said at the beginning of the government meeting. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban mentioned that voters will be allowed to travel 01:00hrs on December 7, as the voting process may last until 23:59hrs if at 21:00hrs there are still voters queuing up to vote. "Let's allow them to return home," Orban added. He added that Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) members, poll watchers, candidates, who have the right to assist both technical and auxiliary staff will be exempt from the between 23:00hrs to 05:00hrs curfew. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

