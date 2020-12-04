GCS: 8.062 new cases of COVID-19; 35.467 tests processed in past 24 hours; 1.275 patients in ICUs. Orban: Testing capacity is 54,000 – 55,000 tests

GCS: 8.062 new cases of COVID-19; 35.467 tests processed in past 24 hours; 1.275 patients in ICUs. Orban: Testing capacity is 54,000 – 55,000 tests. A total of 8,062 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following 35,467 national tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. To date, 500,273 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]